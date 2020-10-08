New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinalysis market was valued at USD 2,891 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,194.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient's health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood.



The Global Urinalysis Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Urinalysis industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.



The Urinalysis industry is segmented into:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Instruments

Consumables



Test type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Biochemical urinalysis

Sediment urinalysis,

Pregnancy & fertility tests



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diagnosis

Diabetes

UTI

Kidney Disease

Pregnancy



End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Home care settings

Research laboratories & institutes



Regional Outlook of Urinalysis Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Urinalysis market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Urinalysis Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Urinalysis sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Urinalysis industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Urinalysis industry

Analysis of the Urinalysis market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Urinalysis Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Urinalysis industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



