Global Urinalysis Test Market Will Expand Exponentially by 2026: Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Global urinalysis test market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging diabetic population and increasing awareness among people about healthcare is contributing to market growth.



Urinalysis test market report has been generated with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. This market report contains insights about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. By taking into account myriad of objectives of the marketing research, this report has been generated. The urinalysis test market analysis document exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the medical device industry by the top market players.



Key Market Competitors:



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the urinalysis test market are Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health., BioMaxima SA, Quidel Corporation, Metropolis India, Dr Lal PathLabs and Trinity Biotech among others.



Market Drivers



The Point–of-Care testing demand has risen which drives the market growth

The chronic diseases prevalence has increased which boosts the market growth

The technological innovations and advancements in the medical field has fueled the market growth

The kidney diseases and urinary tract infections prevalence has risen globally which has contributed to market growth

There is a gradual shift towards the sediment analysis which has driven the market growth



Market Restraints



The stringent regulations and compliances restricts the market growth

The inadequacy of skilled professionals in the market hampers the growth of the market



Key Developments in the Market:



In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had launched qUAntify Advance Control for the urinalysis testing. It will ensure the quality and precision of the test procedures. This product launch had improved the effectiveness of the test being conducted as well as improved the customer base for the company.

In June 2018, Healthy.io launched a facility of at-home urinalysis testing in the U.K through their app. For this, patients just have to read the instructions and follow it accordingly. The patients have to take the sample and dip the dipstick in it and wait for the change of colors in the dipstick. As soon as the change of color in the dipstick is observed, the picture of the dipstick has to be uploaded via smartphone in the app and then the algorithms of the app will determine that whether the patient requires diagnosis or not. This launch will expand the customer base of the company and will increase the revenues of the company.



Segmentation: Global Urinalysis Test Market

By Product



(Consumables, Instruments),



Test Type



(Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis),



Application



(Disease Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility),



End User



(Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories & Institutes),



Geography



(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



Table of Contents:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Urinalysis Test Market

8 Urinalysis Test Market, By Service

9 Urinalysis Test Market, By Deployment Type

10 Urinalysis Test Market, By Organization Size

11 Urinalysis Test Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports



