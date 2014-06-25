Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Urinary Catheters Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering About Urinary Catheters



Urinary catheters are devices used to drain out urine from people who have lost control over their urinary bladder. Urinary catheters are used in medical conditions such as urinary incontinence and retention, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, dementia, and temporarily, post-surgery, especially of prostate or genitals. Urinary catheters are made up of latex, polyurethane, or silicone. The procedure of establishing urine drainage using urinary catheters is known as catheterization. Mostly the catheters are inserted into the urethra and guided into the bladder; but with the development of technologically advanced catheters such as male external catheters, there is no need for catheter insertion, reducing the rate of CAUTI.



Analysts forecast the Global Urinary Catheters market will grow at a CAGR of 5.18 percent over the period 2013-2018.



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Urinary Catheters market for the period 2014-2018.



The Global Urinary Catheters market can be segmented into three divisions: Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and Male External Catheters. Global Urinary Catheters Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Urinary Catheters market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC



Key Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

C.R. Bard Inc.

Hollister Inc.

Teleflex Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

AdvancedCath

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical Inc.

Covidien plc

ConvaTec SA

Cure Medical

Wellspect HealthCare DENTSPLY IH AB



Key Market Driver

Increasing Aging Population.

Key Market Challenge

Presence of Alternate Treatment Options.

Key Market Trend

High Adoption of Coated Urinary Catheters.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



