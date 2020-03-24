Global Urology Devices Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The Infinium Global Research analyzes the "Urology Devices Market (Product Type - Urology Endoscopes, Robotic Surgical Systems, Laser Systems, Lithotripters, Dialysis Devices, Urodynamic Systems, Urology Consumables, and Other Products; Disease - Prostate Cancer, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Kidney Diseases, Urinary Stones, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Other Diseases; End User - Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global urology devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Urology Surgeries Creates Opportunities for the Growth of the Urology Devices Market



Rising occurrence of urological and kidney diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the urology devices market. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, an estimated 5-10 million people die annually from kidney disease. Rising occurrence of urological diseases, increasing the adoption of modern technologies to diagnose & treat these diseases are the other factors that drive the growth of the market.



In addition, growth in healthcare expenditure, development in the urological devices and surgeries drives the growth of the market. However, soaring urology device costs and stringent regulations guiding urology manufacturers are expected to hamper the growth of the veterinary rapid test market. Moreover, the rising demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries creates opportunities for the growth of the urology devices market during the forecast period.



Dialysis Devices Segment Holds the Largest Market Share Due to Technological Advancements



The report on the urology devices market covers segments on the basis of product type, diseases, and end-users. On the basis of product type, the urology devices market is further divided into urology endoscopes, Robotic surgical systems, laser systems, lithotripters, dialysis devices, urodynamic systems, urology consumables, and other products. Dialysis devices segment holds the largest market share, due to technological advancements, increasing awareness, increased demand, etc.



By diseases, the market is categorized into prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), kidney diseases, urinary stones, pelvic organ prolapse, and other diseases. Based on end-users, the market is further segmented into Hospitals and clinics, dialysis centers and other end users.



Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Urology Devices Market Due to the Presence of a Large Patient Pool



The report on the urology devices market is segmented regionally into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The global market for the urology devices market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the estimated period from 2019 to 2025. North America is leading the global urology devices market owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology, high awareness levels among individuals about urinary disorders and its treatment.



The Europe region is expected to grow at a moderate pace due to the presence of a huge obese population, high-frequency rate of kidney failures, and the availability of advanced research and development facilities in the region attached to technological advancement in the urological field. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing urology devices market due to the presence of a large patient pool and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures by the geriatric population in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.



Urology Devices Market: Competitive Analysis



The leading players in the urology devices market are Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Cook Medical, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co., Siemens AG, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation and other companies. Key players in the global urology devices market are focused on continuous product innovation in order to create innovative urology devices for operative uses.



