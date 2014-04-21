Global & USA Cancer Biomaker Market to 2018 (Identification, Technologies, Market Analysis, Competitor Profiles, Companion Diagnostic Co-Development, Business Strategies,

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- GLOBAL & USA CANCER BIOMARKER MARKET to 2018 (Identification, Technologies, Market Analysis, Competitor Profiles, Companion Diagnostic Co-development, Business Strategies, Industry Trends, and Pipeline Analysis)” by Kelly Scientific Publications is a comprehensive report on the cancer biomarker industry and its impact on the health system. This report tackles the growing market interest in oncogenic biomarkers, personalized medicine, companion diagnostics and the associated market environment.



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Cancer biomarkers are molecular or genetic moieties (e.g., cells, proteins/peptides, genetic mutations, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) that not only are readily identifiable, but easily quantified in the lab setting. They function primarily to identify or correlate significantly with the severity or occurrence of a certain disease state. The rise in number of oncogenic biomarkers over the last number of years has massive potential in the healthcare industry and serves to propel both the personalized medicine and companion diagnostic markets.



One of the most import aspects of biomarkers is their use to diagnose and assess the progress of disease states in patients. As quantitative markers, these agents also offer the ability to monitor response to certain drug treatments and so are important in the area of personalized medicine.



Executive Summary:



This is a comprehensive account of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential technologies, and business and economic environments. The report is supported by 280 tables & figures over 232 pages. The personalized medicine (global) market is presented as follows:



By Company (e.g., 23andMe, AFFYMETRIX, ATOSSA GENETICS, NODALITY, deCode /Amgen, CELERA, MYRIAD, FOUNDATION MEDICINE, GENOMIC HEALTH)

By Geography (Global, US)

By Sub-market (Global Biomarker Market, Cancer Biomarker Market, Global Cancer Profiling Technology Market )



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A wealth of financial data & business strategy information is provided including:



Up-to-date company financials, sales & revenue figures

Revenue and market forecasts up to 2018

Business model strategies for diagnostic, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostics (e.g., BRAC Analysis, Oncotype Dx , KRAS Mutations)

Comprehensive account of company product financials, portfolios & kits



SWOT, Economic & Regulatory Environment specifics include:



Key strengths, weaknesses and threats influencing leading player position within the market

Technologies driving the market (e.g., New-Generation Sequencing Technologies, Ultra-High Throughput Sequencing)

Top fastest growing market segments and emerging opportunities

Top pharmaceutical companies within the cancer biomarker market

Comprehensive product portfolios, R&D activity and pipeline therapeutics

M&A activity and future strategies of top companies

Approved biomarker companion diagnostic tests

High demand and Unmet Need Enhances the Global Biomarker Market

FDA Support Increases Biomarker Development

More Streamlined Clinical Trials

Significant Growth of High-Impact Oncogenic Biomarker Research

Advancements in Discovery Technologies

Challenges of the Oncogenic Biomarker Market

Variability of Biomarkers within Different Cancer Subtypes

Integration of Genomics and Biomarker Diagnostics into the Healthcare System

Ethical Considerations



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