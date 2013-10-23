Global Uterine Cancer Therapies and Diagnostic Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Uterine cancer is a cancer of uterus and is classified into the following four types, namely uterine sarcomas, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer and gestational trophoblastic disease. These cancers arise from malignancies of connective tissues, endometrium and cervix uteri of the uterus. Uterine cancers are the fourth most common cancers among women overall.



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According to American Cancer Society (ACS), uterine sarcoma accounts for 5% of the total global uterine cancer cases whereas endometrial cancer is most prevalent form of uterine cancer. Both of these cancers can be diagnosed either by medical imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and CT scan or by histological examination of the tissues of uterus. Cervical cancer is one of the most common and fifth death-causing cancers in women. Presence of cervical cancer can be checked with the help of endometrial biopsy, colposcopy or a screening test called as Pap smear. Radiation therapies can be applied to cure cervical cancer as it is radiosensitive. In the worst case of infection, surgical removal of the uterus called as hysterectomy, is performed. Surgery combined with radiation therapies is often used to treat endometrial cancer.



According to the surveys of World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of endometrial cancer is greater in the developed region such as the North American countries followed by European countries due to changing lifestyle of women. Prevalence of uterine cancer is more in women aged 50 years and above. The incidence of cervical cancer is greater in the developing countries such as India and China accounting for 80% of the total incidences.



Some of the market players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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