Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 993.4 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 2.5 billion in 2019.



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The UV disinfection market is booming due to the increasing safety concerns of the users which is inducing them to switch from the customary chlorine based disinfection to UV based disinfection. Several other benefits associated with the UV disinfection including its residue-less functioning, low installation and operation cost and ease of maintenance makes it the most sought after techniques for disinfection.



Government initiatives for providing safe drinking water to citizens are further increasing the scope of UV disinfection equipment. The fast growth of healthcare and chemical industries is offering opportunities for the air and surface segments of the UV disinfection equipment market.



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In many places, the combination of ozone and UV disinfection is being used to create multiple barriers for Cryptosporidium (a disease causing gastrointestinal illness and diarrhea) and Giardia (the protozoan parasites causing Giardiasis). Where the average capital cost of Cryptosporidium inactivation by ozone is USD 8.1 million, it is USD 4.6 million for the combination of ozone and UV. Similarly, the annual operation and maintenance cost for water disinfection set-up of ozone is USD 460,000, while the same is USD 60,000 in case of disinfection set-up comprising a combination of ozone and UV.



While chlorine takes around 15-20 minutes of treatment time in the contact tank, UV treatment takes only 6-10 seconds. Being cost effective, UV treatment technique is gaining the market share.



One of the rules of EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in relation to drinking water treatment is Long Term 2 (LT2) Surface Water Treatment Rule under which all public water systems in the U.S. that use surface water or ground water under the direct influence of surface water, are required to reduce source water Cryptosporidium levels by 2-logs (99%). Cryptosporidium microorganisms are resistant to chlorine, which is giving an opportunity for microfiltration, ozonation and UV disinfection.



Similar regulations were put into effect in the U.K. named Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations introduced by the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) in 2000 and further amended in 2007. Also, the U.K. Water Industry Research (UKWIR) is currently working on a project to determine the efficacy of UV disinfection and based on the observations will make recommendations on the operational guidelines for UV disinfection in the U.K.



In China, Office of the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) released a draft in November 2013 dictating the use of newer technology in treatment of drinking water products by companies in this domain.



Health problems due to unavailability of safe drinking water have been one of the major reasons for the outbreak of diseases in developing countries. Contaminated water is home to microorganisms which cause several diseases including diarrhea, cholera, and hepatitis. Every year these diseases lead to 5 million deaths globally. This has increased concerns of the governments to improve the safety level of water. Several developing countries have been using chlorination for the disinfection of public water for a long time. However, advent of new diseases such as Cryptosporidium and Legionella pnemophilla, which are resistant to chlorine, has been compelling governments in countries such as China and South Africa to use newer technologies to tackle the health hazards caused by contaminated or unsafe water.



UV Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a new technology launched in 2012 which is picking up in the market at a fast pace due to its energy efficiency and compact size. Where the average annual energy consumption of a traditional UV lamp is around USD 4,562 per annum, the same for a UV LED based disinfection system costs around USD 279 per annum.



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Geographically, North America was the market leader in 2012 followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Among the regions, the North American market is expected to hold its leadership with the increased market share during 2013-2019 which can be attributed to the advanced water treatment technologies in the United States and the increasing healthcare industry.



The UV disinfection equipment market is segmented as follows:



UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Segment



Global UV disinfection equipment market share, by segment (by value)

- Water

- Waste water

- Air

- Food and beverage

- Surface



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UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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