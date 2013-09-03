Global UV LED Market 2012-2016:Worldwide Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Global UV LED Market 2012-2016



Global Ultraviolet (UV) Light Emitting Diode (LED) market to grow at a CAGR of 44.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of UV LEDs. The Global UV LED market has also been witnessing the emergence of eco-friendly LEDs. However, issues relating to the commercialization of UV LEDs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global UV LED Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global UV LED market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Nichia Corp., Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corp., and Sensor Electronic Technology Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aquionics Inc., Dot Metrics technologies Inc., Luminus Devices Inc., and Seoul Opto Device Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Banking IT Spending Market In The APAC Region 2012-2016

Banking IT Spending market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 5.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for customer-centric core banking activities. The Banking IT Spending market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of smartphones. However, the threat to local vendors from foreign players could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. TechNavio's report, the Banking IT Spending Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Banking IT Spending market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016

Global Super Junction Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. The deployment of super junction MOSFETs into power supplies reduces the power supplies’ size and this is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Super Junction MOSFET market has also been witnessing rapid technological innovations. However, the high cost of production of super junction MOSFETs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. TechNavio's report, the Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



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