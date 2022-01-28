Global Vaccine Demand Driving Pharmaceutical R&D Industry Towards $813 Bn in 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- The need to find ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant global vaccine demand that is driving the pharmaceutical R&D industry towards a forecast of $813 billion by 2026. This is almost double the figures for 2020 and 2021 and represents a spike that even the most positive of outlooks could not have predicted. It has created a whole new swathe of R&D jobs in pharma and opportunities for those looking to take bold steps in this career. There is no doubt that one of the driving forces behind the substantial value increase is the global vaccine demand but there has also been a spike in pharmaceutical R&D spending. Another factor that is considered influential in increasing the size of the industry is the increase in the size of the geriatric population and the incidence rate of chronic disorders. Two key factors will have an influence when it comes to making this expansion happen: logistics and the availability of skilled professionals.



EPM Scientific works with businesses across life sciences to ensure that the right skilled professionals are available to support growth in areas such as pharmaceutical R&D. The wide range of R&D jobs in pharma today is directly attributable to the vaccine demand, as well as the expansion of the industry as a whole. The team at EPM Scientific has a wealth of experience to offer when it comes to R&D jobs in pharma, as well as in connected fields such as legal and compliance, quality, safety/pharmacovigilance and clinical operations. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at key companies across the pharmaceutical industry, the firm is able to secure mutually beneficial connections where R&D jobs in pharma are concerned. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the team at EPM Scientific can design hiring options for every possible situation.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has grown alongside the life sciences industry and today serves the entire country. This nationwide reach includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The USA team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that adds an extra level of global reach to the firm's overall network. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to support clients and candidates in R&D jobs in pharma on a global level requires a robust team. Consultants at EPM Scientific are trained on a regular basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior QA Manager [Audits], Associate Director [Analytical Development], Document Control Associate and Senior Quality Assurance Specialist.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.