Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Vaccine Market Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The global vaccine market is characterized into human and animal vaccines. The segment of human vaccines is further sub-divided into four groups namely, pediatrics, adolescents, adults and elderly. Though the vaccines segment forms a very small portion of the global pharmaceutical drug sales(2-3%), the growth rate in this market has been extraordinary. This segment has grown at a high rate of 10-15% annually as compared to the overall pharmaceutical industry which grows at 5-7% per year.



The global market for vaccines is currently estimated to be worth more than US$ 30 Billion. with factors like advances in immunology, genetics and vaccine technology as well as increased demand from population growth in emerging economies, the global vaccine market is expected to surpass estimated USD 100 billion by 2025.



Global Vaccine Market Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various vaccines being developed across multiple indications. Research report covers all vaccines being developed in various clinical phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the global vaccines market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Global Vaccine Market Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



Patent Information



Molecular Formula



Brand Names



Development Agreements



ATC Codes



Number of Vaccines in Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 110



Preclinical: 378



Clinical: 15



Phase 0: 1



Phase-I: 177



Phase-I/II: 69



Phase-II: 137



Phase-II/III: 11



Phase-III: 52



Preregistration: 15



Registered: 20



Marketed: 156



Unknown: 1



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156608/global-vaccine-market-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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