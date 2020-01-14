Global Vaccine Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on the Vaccine Market (Type - Conjugate, Recombinant, Inactivated, Combination, Attenuated, and Others; Application - Infectious Disease, Cancer, Allergy, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report, the global vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/833



Increasing Investments in the Research and Development of New Vaccines are Expected to Accelerate the Growth of the Industry



The high prevalence of infectious diseases is the primary factor driving the growth in the global market for vaccines. Moreover, the government support for the development of vaccines is likely to augment the growth in the market over the next six years. Moreover, and increasing investments in the research and development of new vaccines is expected to accelerate the growth in the vaccine market over the forecast period.



On the other hand, the high cost associated with the development of vaccines is the primary restraining factor hampering the growth in the market over the forecast period. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America, and Africa to augment the healthcare expenditure per capita and new vaccines in the pipeline are likely to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the global vaccine market.



Vaccine Market: Segmentation



The report on the global vaccine market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include conjugate, recombinant, inactivated, combination, attenuated, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include infectious disease, cancer, allergy, and others.



Vaccine Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mitsubishi Tanabe, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Pfizer Inc., SANOFI S.A, NOVARTIS AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Emergent BioSolutions.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-vaccine-market



About us

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The fibrin sealant market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the fibrin sealant market.