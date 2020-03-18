Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 688.64 million to an estimated value of USD 1110.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing breast cancer cases worldwide is major factor for the growth of this market.



Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy market report is also enriched with historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The forecast, analysis and estimations that are carried out in this report are all based upon the finest and well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the vacuum- assisted biopsy market are BD, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Hologic, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., Gallini s.r.l., OncoCyte Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC., PLANMED OY.



Supplementary Insights included in the report



The research report provides the Market overview By product, market size, share and Growth

It covers the diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales, revenue and more,

It Analyzes the various perspective by understanding the focus areas of the prominent companies in the business.

The report identifies the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by major market players.



Key Developments in the Market:



In August 2018, Hologic announce that they will acquire Faxitron Bioptics so that they can expand their breast health portfolio. This acquisition help the company expand their business and provide non- mastectomy breast surgery so that they can generate good revenue.

In December 2014, Leica Biosystems announced that they have acquired Devicor Medical Products, Inc. which will help Leica to use instruments and consumables of Devicor so that they can help the clinicians to accurately treat the diseases like breast cancer. This will help the company to advancer cancer diagnosis by adding new technologies and solutions.



Market Drivers



Less procedural time is driving the growth of this market

Rising breast cancer cases among female is another factor driving the growth of this market



Market Restraints



Lack awareness of the procedure among population is restraining the market growth

High cost of the procedure is another restraining the growth of this market



Segmentation: Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market



By Guiding Technique



(Stereotactic Vacuum Assist Biopsy System, Image Guided Vacuum Assist Biopsy System), Type (9-12G, <9G, >12G),



Applications



(Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostics and Imaging Centers),



Geography



(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



Key Developments in the Market:



How does this market Insights help?



1. Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

2. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

3. What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

4. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

5. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy" and its commercial landscape



