Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil, U.S. Oil & Refining, KazMunayGas (KMG)

The Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market size was 1639.47 million USD in 2018 and it is estimated to reach 1976.32 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.05% from 2019 to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

- Axeon Specialty Products

- Marathon Oil

- U.S. Oil & Refining

- KazMunayGas (KMG)

- TAIF-NK PSC

- Tatneft

- Rosneft

- Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)



Segment by Type:

- Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

- Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)



Segment by Application:

- Gasoline Production

- Diesel / Kerosene Production



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



