Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2014-2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.56 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop high quality products. The Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market has also been witnessing the integration of vacuum heat treatment process in production lines. However, the high initial investment costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, APAC and EMEA region; it also covers the Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH, ECM Technologies, Ipsen International Holding GmbH and Seco/Warwick SA

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Centorr Vacuum Industries, Consarc Engineering Ltd., Fours Industries BMI, G-M Enterprises, PVA TePla AG, Solar Manufacturing Inc.,TAV Vacuum Furnaces spa, Thermal Technology LLC, T-M Vacuum Products Inc., Sojitz JECT Corp., Ulvac Inc., Vac Aero International Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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