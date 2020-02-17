Global Vacuum Pumps Industry Analysis, Size, Market Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Summary



The key players covered in this study

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

ULVAC

Atlas Copco

Tuthill

Graham

Dekker

Gebr. Becker

Gast(IDEX)

Busch Vacuum

KNF Neuberger

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Ebara

Sterling SIHI

Cutes Corp.

Samson Pump

PPI Pumps

Value Specializes

Wenling Tingwei



Market Overview

Vacuum pump can be referred to as an equipment, which is used in the elimination of gas molecules from sealed volume by leaving a partial vacuum behind. Vacuum pumps are highly used in the production of electric lamps as well as vacuum tubes to process semiconductors. Vacuum pumps are extensively used in the electron microscopy, flight instruments, glass and stone cutting factories, and others. With several benefits offered by vacuum pumps including dry compression, low contamination, and ultimate vacuum, the world vacuum pumps market is estimated to witness massive gains over the estimated timeframe.



The surging use of vacuum pumps across industries such as, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, semiconductor, power, and petrochemicals will highly influence the growth of the world vacuum pumps market during the forecast period. Rising investment on the vacuum pumps for cleaning purposes will further impact the growth graph of the market positively. Also, rising income of the middle-class population will increase the demand for vacuum pumps across the globe. Increased initiatives for research and development in industrial sectors will further contribute to the growth of the vacuum market during the estimated timeframe. Additionally, the surging demand for energy efficient vacuum pumps, especially across developed nations will offer high vacuum over long distances at a reasonable operating cost. This is further predicted to contribute to the growth of the vacuum pumps market during the anticipated timeframe.



Segmental Analysis

The world vacuum pumps market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.



By type, the world vacuum pumps market is segmented into liquid ring vacuum pump, dry vacuum pumps, and rotary vane vacuum pump.



The application segment of the world vacuum pumps market is segmented into chemical processing, industrial and manufacturing, semiconductor & electronics, and others.



Regional Insights

Geographically, the world vacuum pumps market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Considering the global scenario, the vacuum pumps market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is home to electronic consumer goods manufacturers, especially in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. The existence of a number of small, medium, as well as large chemical manufacturers in the market will highly influence the growth of the vacuum pumps market in the region. The surging incidences of low-cost product manufacturers will influence the adoption of the product, thereby contributing to the growth of the market over the assessment period. Additionally, the existence of low-cost product manufacturers in the regions who offer customized support emphasizes on cost optimization. This will further influence the market growth to a large extent.



Constant R&D for novel pharmaceutical drugs in order to mitigate ailments in Europe and the U.S. will augment the growth of the vacuum market in the coming years. Vacuum pumps are extensively used for vacuum filtration operations, especially in the chemical industry. Also, improved focus of chemical manufactures on augmenting their production capacity so as to meet the clinical demand will further bolster the industry growth over the forecast period.



