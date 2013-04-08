Global Vascular Stents Market 2012-2016 New Research Reports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Vascular Stents Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. The Global Vascular Stents Market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, availability of alternative therapies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Vascular Stents market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Vascular Stents market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Cordis Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MicroPort Scientific Corp., Cook Medical, Biosensors International Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, Allvivo Vascular Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Biocompatibles Ltd., Biotronik KG, Blue Medical, Cook Medical Inc., Devax Inc., Endovasc Inc., Goodman Co. Ltd., InnoCore Technologies BV, MIV Therapeutics Inc., Reva Medical Inc., Stentys SA, SurModics Inc., Translumina GmbH, X-Cell Medical Inc. and Xtent Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



PharmaFocus: Vaccine Adjuvants in Infectious Disease



Originally discovered by Glenny in the 1920s, vaccine adjuvants have remained the pharmaceutical industrys dirty little secret. Today, vaccine adjuvants are credited with helping to bolster the immune response in the host post-vaccination. Recently, second-generation adjuvants have come under scrutiny after reports that the adjuvant used in certain pandemic influenza vaccines was linked to causing narcolepsy in Swedish and British adults.



PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Current and Future Players



GlobalData has released its pharma report, PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Current and Future Players. The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the rapidly growing Multiple Sclerosis Market. The report identifies and analyses the key companies shaping and driving the global Multiple Sclerosis market. The report provides insight into the competitive Multiple Sclerosis landscape, including new companies entering the market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



