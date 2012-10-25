Fast Market Research recommends "Global Vegetable Oil Market (Edible & Industrial), by Types, Application, Geography & Extraction Methods-Forecasts up to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- This report analyses the vegetable oil market by geography, applications, and types of vegetable oils. By geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The vegetable oil type segment included in this report is based on major types. The applications covered in this report are food, non-food (industrial), and biodiesel feedstock. In various applications, the purpose of using vegetable oil is different, depending on the end-use and the functional characteristics of the vegetable oil and also on upstream factors like availability of type of vegetable oil and the commodity price it demands. The market is estimated from consumption side of the market.
This report estimates the market size of the global vegetable oil market both in terms of volume and value. It discusses market drivers, restraint and opportunity, raw material, and product price trends. It also includes value chain analysis, price analysis, and patent analysis. It also tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 20 players of the vegetable oil market have been profiled in this report.
The vegetable oil market report covers its consumption across regions. This market is analyzed in terms of volume (thousand metric tons) consumed in each region. The increasing awareness about need for biofuel (specially biodiesel), convenience foods (especially health foods), processed and other food sectors, and the increasing consumption of vegetable oils in the Asian subcontinent region are driving the growth in vegetable oil production. Also, the drive amongst consumers for natural ingredients in food and the repulsion towards high trans-fat containing oils adds to the demand for palm and palm kernel oils. Vegetable oils are lipid materials derived from plants and vegetables. Chemically these are composed of triglycerides. Although various plant parts may yield oil, for commercial practices, vegetable oil is essentially derived from the seeds. Costs associated with its manufacturing are dependent heavily on the raw material availability, the type of raw material, the stringent measures and techniques used for extraction, and the intended use of the extracted vegetable oil. Also the biofuel policies have resulted in shortage of availability of soybean and rapeseed oils in U.S. and Europe for food and other industrial applications. The resulting high prices of these prime sources of vegetable oils are resulting in working capital shortages and acting as a restraint for vegetable oil market growth.
