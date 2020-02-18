Global Vehicle Electrification Market Is Expected to See Growth Rate of 7.98% and May See Market Size of USD94.16 Billion by 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Vehicle Electrification Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vehicle Electrification Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vehicle Electrification. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Electric (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Borgwarner (United States), Magna (Canada), Aisin (Japan) and ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany).



Definition:

Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.



Market Trend

- The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

- New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles



Market Drivers

- Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

- Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

- Rising Need for 48V Architecture



Opportunities

- Adoption of Light Electric Commercial Vehicles in Developed Countries

- The Surge in the Growth of Automotive Industry in Developing Economies



Restraints

- Higher Cost of Electric Systems



Challenges

- Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

- Considerable Number of Failure Cases in Safe Electronic and Electrical Components



The Global Vehicle Electrification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators)

Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

….

….



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vehicle Electrification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vehicle Electrification market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Vehicle Electrification Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Vehicle Electrification

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vehicle Electrification Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vehicle Electrification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Vehicle Electrification Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



