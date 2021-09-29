Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Was Valued USD 21.33 Million in 2020, Growth Expand to 72% CAGR by 2030

Companies included: NUVVE, Enel Energia, Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, Tennet, Fermata Energy, KEPCO, EDF Energy, Tokyo Electric Power, ActewAGL.
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- Since the V2G technology has not yet been commercialized on a large scale, the report predicts and analyses revenue data for 2020-2030. The Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market is valued at USD 21.33 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7502.54 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 71.45% between 2020 and 2030.
Segment by Type
- Unidirectional V2G
- Bidirectional V2G
Segment by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Fuel Cell Vehicles
TOC summary –
1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF VEHICLE-TO-GRID (V2G) 1
1.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Status and Outlook 2
1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Overview by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2030 2
1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Region (2020-2030) 3
1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Region (2020-2025) 3
1.5 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Forecast by Region (2025-2030) 4
1.6 Key Regions Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size (2020-2030) 5
1.6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size (2020-2030) 5
1.6.2 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size (2020-2030) 5
1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size (2020-2030) 6
1.6.4 South America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size (2020-2030) 6
1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size (2020-2030) 7
2 VEHICLE-TO-GRID (V2G) MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 8
2.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Type 8
2.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Type (2020-2025) 8
2.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2025-2030) 9
2.4 Bidirectional V2G 9
2.5 Unidirectional V2G 10
3 VEHICLE-TO-GRID (V2G) MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 11
3.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Application (2020-2025) 11
3.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2025-2030) 11
3.3 Battery Electric Vehicles 12
3.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles 13
3.5 Fuel Cell Vehicles 14
4 VEHICLE-TO-GRID (V2G) COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 16
4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Players (2020-2021) 16
4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) as of 2020) 17
4.3 Global Top Players Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Headquarters and Established Date 18
4.4 Competitive Status 18
4.4.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Concentration Rate 18
4.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 19
5 COMPANY PROFILES
Continue………
Please by full report or request sample report @- https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3547537/global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market