Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Technology Trend & Application Analysis 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Vehicle tracking system is utilized to acquire data about the real-time location of vehicles, using either a cellular network or GPS technology. This system comprises a positioning device, software, and sometimes a view capturing device. This system is also known as GPS tracking.



The report contains a thorough study of the global Vehicle Tracking Systems market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Vehicle Tracking Systems market. This report is based on result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools. These tools aid the researchers to collect authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Vehicle Tracking Systems market has also been portrayed in the report, offering an opportunity to the market players to gauge their performance.



Rise in digitalization of vehicles and expanding global transportation and logistics industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global vehicle tracking systems market growth. Furthermore, these systems also helpful to increase cost savings and enhance customer experience will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of intelligent transport systems will drive the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to propel the market growth. Also, expansion of the global passenger transportation industry will increase the demand for vehicle tracking systems in near future.



Market Restraints



However, increase in adoption of smartphones is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global vehicle tracking systems market growth. Smartphones have inbuilt GPS positioning and navigation system which can be used as an alternative option to vehicle tracking system.



The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Vehicle Tracking Systems market and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AT&T Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., TomTom, Inc., Inseego Corp., Geotab Inc., Spireon, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Cartrack Holdings Limited



Market Taxonomy

By Type



- Active

- Passive



By Vehicle Type



- Commercial Vehicles

- Passenger Vehicle



By Application



- Mobile Tracking

- Cellular Tracking

- Satellite Tracking



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content



- Introduction

- Research Methodology

- Executive Summary

- Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Outlook

- Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, By Type

- Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, By Application

- Global Market, By Region

- North America Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

- Europe Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

- Asia Pacific Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

- Latin America Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

- Middle East Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

- Competitive Analysis

- Company Profiles



