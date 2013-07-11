Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Vena Cava Filters Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Vena Cava Filters market to grow at a CAGR of 11.37 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased sale of retrievable filters. The Global Vena Cava Filters market has also been witnessing an increased number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the increasing number of FDA warnings could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Vena Cava Filters Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Vena Cava Filters market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., C.R. Bard Inc., Cook Medical Inc., and Cordis Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Inc., MicroPort Medical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., SynCardia Systems Inc., Uscom Ltd., and Volcano Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., C.R. Bard Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Cordis Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Inc., MicroPort Medical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., SynCardia Systems Inc., Uscom Ltd., and Volcano Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/117592/global-vena-cava-filters-market-2012-2016.html