Global Vena Cava Filters Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Inferior vena cava or posterior vena cava is the largest vein in the human body responsible for carrying de-oxygenated blood from the lower extremities of the body into the right atrium of heart and then to the lungs. Vena cava filter is a medical device designed to prevent blood clots from travelling to lungs. These filters are implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons and are used as prophylactic aid for pulmonary emboli.



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The two general types of vena cava filters are permanent and optionally retrievable filters. Such filters are surgically placed in the inferior vena cava just below the kidneys using a catheter type deployment device. Inferior vena cava filters are alternative therapies in patients with inadvisable medical procedures or have show failure to the available therapies to minimize the severity of venous thromboembolic disease or pulmonary embolism.



One of the major factors driving this market is increase in the number of vena cava filter implants in patients suffering from cancer due to associated increased risk of venous thromboembolism. Other key factors contributing to the growth of vena cava filter market include expansion in the sale of retrieval filters and increase in number of mergers and acquisitions in the filters market. However, increase in number of FDA warnings to filter manufacturers regarding their safety could restrain the growth of vena cava filters market. Geographically, North America accounts for nearly half of the global vena cava market followed by Europe. India and China are the fastest growing regions due to growing incidences of cancer and venous thromboembolism in these regions.



Some of the market players in this industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cordis Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc.,followed by others medical device manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., MicroPort Medical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., SynCardia Systems, Inc., and Volcano Corp.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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