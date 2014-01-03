Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Vending Machine Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Vending Machine market to grow at a CAGR of 13.31 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to expand virtual store space. The Global Vending Machine market has also been witnessing the retrofitting of existing vending machines. However, the high cost of rental space could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Vending Machine Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global Vending Machine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Coin Acceptors Inc., Crane Co., Cubic Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and MEI Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 1.800 Vending Inc., Abberfield Technology Pty. Ltd., Adrich Vending International Sp. z o. o., Allied Drink Systems Ltd., American Vending Machine, Inc., Asahi Seiko (Europe) Ltd., Atlas Vending Pte., Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Automaten Glockler GmbH, Autonumis Ltd., Azkoyen SA, Bettavend Ltd., Bianchi Vending Group SpA, Brasilia SpA, Bulk Vending Systems Ltd., Cantaloupe Systems Inc., Canteen Corp., Continental Vending Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd., DarenthMJS Ltd., Drinkmaster Ltd., ETNA Coffee Technologies Fresh & Honest Café Ltd., Fresh Healthy Vending, Glory Ltd., GTECH Corp., Ingenico S.A., Innovative Vending Solutions LLC, Local Vending, Maas International Group B.V., Manchester Vending Services Ltd., Master Brew Beverage, Inc., Matrix Catering Systems Ltd., Medbox Inc., Panasonic Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Vendo America, UK Vending Ltd., USA Technologies Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., VendScreen, Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. .



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148480/global-vending-machine-market-2014-2018.html

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