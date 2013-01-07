Global Ventilation Systems and Accessories Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Ventilation Systems and Accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased applications of ventilators for multiple purposes. The Global Ventilation Systems and Accessories market has also been witnessing the increase in sales of portable ventilators. However, the gradual shift toward a Replacement market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Ventilation Systems and Accessories Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ventilation Systems and Accessories market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include CareFusion Corp., Covidien plc, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Maquet Gmbh and Co. KG, and Philips Healthcare.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: GE Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corp., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., Criticare Systems Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Nellcor Puritan Bennett LLC, ALARIS Medical Systems Inc., Criticare Systems Inc., Masimo Corp., and Welch Allyn Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91958/global-ventilation-systems-and-accessories-market-2011-2015.html