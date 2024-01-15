Global Vertical Farming Market Report: Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth – 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- Vertical farming is a revolutionary method that involves growing crops in vertically stacked layers, often integrated into controlled environments such as skyscrapers, warehouses, or shipping containers. This technique leverages advanced technologies like hydroponics, aeroponics, and artificial intelligence to optimize growing conditions, allowing for year-round cultivation with minimal environmental impact.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221795343



Vertical Farming Market Size and Growth Trends:



The vertical farming market size has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with a surge in demand for sustainable and locally sourced produce. According to recent industry reports, the global vertical farming market size is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2023 to 2028. This robust growth can be attributed to several key factors.



An encouraging trend that could help address important issues including environmental degradation, food hunger, and climate change is the growth of vertical farming services. Programs for education on nutrition, sustainable agriculture, and vertical farming are offered by vertical farms. Moreover, businesses specialize in offering grow lights, hydroponic and aeroponic systems, and other necessary materials and equipment for vertical farming. The need for these services is anticipated to increase as vertical farming technology develops because it provides creative and sustainable answers to the growing need for wholesome, fresh food.



The Market Landscape:



The global vertical farming market share has been on a trajectory of remarkable expansion, driven by factors such as urbanization, the need for sustainable food production, and advancements in technology. According to various reports, the market size is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching [insert market size] by [insert year]. This forecasted growth is indicative of the increasing acceptance and adoption of vertical farming practices worldwide.



Driving Forces Behind Growth:



Urbanization and Limited Arable Land: The ever-expanding urban landscapes worldwide pose challenges to traditional farming methods that rely on vast expanses of arable land. Vertical farming emerges as a solution, utilizing vertical space efficiently to grow crops within urban environments.



Sustainability and Resource Efficiency: Vertical farming is inherently sustainable, with systems designed to optimize resource utilization. By employing techniques like hydroponics and aeroponics, vertical farms minimize water consumption, reduce the need for pesticides, and enhance overall resource efficiency, aligning with the global push towards sustainable agriculture.



Year-Round Crop Production: Unlike traditional farming, which is often seasonal, vertical farming allows for consistent, year-round crop production. This reliability is a significant factor for retailers and consumers alike, ensuring a constant supply of fresh produce.



In the upcoming years, the Middle East's vertical farming sector is anticipated to rise significantly. A number of factors have contributed to the region's noticeable interest in vertical farming. First off, there is a shortage of water in the area, therefore conserving it is quite important. By using less water than conventional agricultural techniques, vertical farming provides a solution and helps to address the problem of shortage. Second, there isn't much arable land in the Middle East that can be used for farming, which has led to research into vertical farming and other alternative farming techniques to increase food production in an area with limited land resources. In addition, localized food production in urban settings is becoming more and more necessary as Middle Eastern urbanization continues to pick up speed.



Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=221795343



Key Players in the Vertical Farming Companies:



Several companies are at the forefront of driving innovation and shaping the future of vertical farming. Notable players include:



AeroFarms: Recognized for its cutting-edge vertical farming technology, AeroFarms focuses on sustainable agriculture, cultivating a variety of high-quality crops in vertically stacked layers.



Plenty Unlimited Inc.: Leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Plenty Unlimited has gained prominence in the vertical farming sector, delivering fresh and nutritious produce efficiently.



Vertical Harvest: A pioneer in the industry, Vertical Harvest combines agricultural expertise with social responsibility, creating vertical farms that address both food production and local community needs.