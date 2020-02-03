Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2020, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- This report focuses on the Global Vessel Traffic Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

Kongsberg Gruppen

Transas

Thales Group

Leonardo

Saab

Indra Sistemas

Rolta India

Tokyo Keiki

Kelvin Hughes

L3 Technologies

Signalis

Frequentis

Terma

Vissim



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

INS

NAS

TOS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Port Management

Coastal Management

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vessel Traffic Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vessel Traffic Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 INS

1.4.3 NAS

1.4.4 TOS

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Port Management

1.5.3 Coastal Management

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vessel Traffic Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Vessel Traffic Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vessel Traffic Management Players (Opinion Leaders)



Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vessel Traffic Management Pl

Continued....



