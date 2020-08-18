Global Veterinary Telehealth Market to Hit USD 288.2 Million by 2028 with Increase in Funding, Mergers and Acquisition Activities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-telehealth-market-assessment/



The rapid development of digital technology, in past few years, allowed a revolution in overall veterinary industry, including development of Telehealth. Telehealth encompasses all uses of digital technology to deliver health and medical services such as information and communication technologies including video chat, when the veterinarian and animal being treated are in different physical locations. Diverse branches of telehealth include Telemedicine, and Teleconsulting. Telehealth is referred as the provision of specific veterinary medical advice or treatment by a veterinarian based on the remote and real-time diagnosis of disease or injury in an animal using electronic communication but without physical examination of the animal by the veterinarian.



In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has become an integral part of veterinary medicine with the potential to protect public health and the health and safety of clinic staff by allowing for physical distancing, while continuing to provide veterinary medical care. In April 2020, As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dramatically limit resources for both pet parents and veterinarians nationwide, VetNOW announced partnership with Elanco Animal Health Inc. The collaboration is expected to provide veterinarians access to an industry-leading platform to maintain service to animals and pet parents – including specialist consultations – during COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Veterinary Telehealth market size is valued at US$ 60.9 Million and it is expected to reach US$ XX Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 19.8% during the period of 2020-2028.



During COVID-19 pandemic, Telemedicine has become a vital way to protect and monitor the health of veterinary patients and veterinary teams. The immediate demand has increased a lot with the outbreak of COVID-19. The demand for Veterinary telehealth is likely to show a strong growth on account of rapidly evolving animal health industry across globe. Escalating animal health expenditure along with growing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and development in the companion animal sector are anticipated to fuel the demand for the telehealth in developing countries.



Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-telehealth-market-assessment/



The Veterinary Telehealth market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Veterinary Telehealth producers in local as well as international market.



Global Veterinary Telehealth market reports cover prominent players such Activ4Pets, Airvet, BabelBark, Vet: fetcha.vet, GuardianVets, Medici, PetDesk, PetPro Connect,Petzam, Piavita AG, TeleTails, Televet, VitusVet, WhiskerDocs, Fuzzy Pet Health, GoFetch Health, Nuzzl, VetChat, Barkibu, FirstVet, Pawz Limited, Petriage, Inc., Modern Animal, Inc., Oncura Partners, The Linkyvet, and other prominent players.



Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-telehealth-market-assessment/



Market Segments

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Based on Service Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Telehealth

- Telemedicine

- Teleconsulting



Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Based on Animal Types (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Canine

- Feline

- Equine

- Bovine

- Others



Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Europe Veterinary Telehealth Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Veterinary Telehealth Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific Veterinary Telehealth Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Latin America Veterinary Telehealth Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Middle East & Africa Veterinary Telehealth Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Veterinary Telehealth market

To receive industry overview and future trends Veterinary Telehealth market

To analyse the Veterinary Telehealth market drivers and challenges

To get information on Veterinary Telehealth market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Veterinary Telehealth industry



For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-telehealth-market-assessment/



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning Service Types. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn @http://bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @http://bit.ly/2H9jnDZ