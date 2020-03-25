Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The launch of the vaccine named, Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine, was announced in December 2017 by Zoetis. This was the most recent vaccine in the list of the company's canine influenza vaccine portfolio. Such initiatives taken by companies towards the launch of vaccines to protect animals from various diseases is promoting the growth of the global "veterinary vaccines market", predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.



NEOGEN CORPORATION

Eli Lilly and Company

Elanco

Merial

ImmuCell Corporation

Ceva

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis



Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Veterinary Vaccines



The rise in awareness about importance of veterinary healthcare is a major factor boosting the global veterinary vaccines market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel veterinary vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global veterinary vaccines market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the veterinary vaccines market growth.



Rise in Disposable Income to Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly



The global veterinary vaccines market was dominated by North America with a revenue generation of US$ 2.97 billion in 2018 AND Fortune Business Insights predicts this region to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well owing to the rapid adoption of efficient veterinary vaccines. This, accompanied by the use of technologically advanced vaccine delivery across all regions is anticipated to help North America remain dominant.



On the other side, the market for veterinary vaccination in Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register highest growth in the market. This is attributable to the rise in awareness and increase in disposable incomes of people that made them want to invest in the healthcare and well-being of their pets. Livestock and companion animals from Japan, India, China and the rest of Asia Pacific are taking keen interest in the implementation of timely vaccination. This is further expected to increase the veterinary vaccines market share in the region.



