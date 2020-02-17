Global VHF Transceivers Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Outlook to 2026

Global VHF Transceivers Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
As part of geographic analysis of the global VHF Transceivers market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.
Market Segments Covered:
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Frequency Range:30-100MHZ
Frequency Range:100-200MHZ
Frequency Range:200-300MHZ
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Civil Aviation
Maritime
Other
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the VHF Transceivers market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The VHF Transceivers key manufacturers in this market include:
Almaz – Antey
Morcom
Becker Avionics
Systems Interface
Rohde & Schwarz
Gables Engineering
Icom
Yaesu
MGL Avionics
INVELCO SA
Commtact
Microair Avionics
Hilberling
Standard Horizo??n
RITRON
Technisonic Industries
ON Semiconductor
INTEK
Tait Communications
PAE
OTE
ISISPACE
Regions Covered in the Global VHF Transceivers Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
- Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
- Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
- Detailed company profiling of top players of the global VHF Transceivers market
- Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global VHF Transceivers market
- Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
- Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
