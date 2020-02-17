Global VHF Transceivers Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Outlook to 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- The report on the global VHF Transceivers market is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global VHF Transceivers market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.



As part of geographic analysis of the global VHF Transceivers market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.



Market Segments Covered:



By the product type, the market is primarily split into



Frequency Range:30-100MHZ



Frequency Range:100-200MHZ



Frequency Range:200-300MHZ



By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments



Civil Aviation



Maritime



Other



Competitive Landscape:



The report provides a list of all the key players in the VHF Transceivers market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.



The VHF Transceivers key manufacturers in this market include:



Almaz – Antey



Morcom



Becker Avionics



Systems Interface



Rohde & Schwarz



Gables Engineering



Icom



Yaesu



MGL Avionics



INVELCO SA



Commtact



Microair Avionics



Hilberling



Standard Horizo??n



RITRON



Technisonic Industries



ON Semiconductor



INTEK



Tait Communications



PAE



OTE



ISISPACE



Regions Covered in the Global VHF Transceivers Market:



- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

- South America (Brazil etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)



Highlights of the Report

- Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025

- Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

- Detailed company profiling of top players of the global VHF Transceivers market

- Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global VHF Transceivers market

- Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

- Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects



