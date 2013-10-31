Global Video Analytics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Video analytics holds great promise, enabling enhanced security and surveillance solutions by automatically monitoring video with specific objective. Video analytic system can provide real time alarms based on defined rules without the need for human interface. This enhances operation effectiveness by working 24/7, reducing the amount of video data to be reviewed by human operators, and thus enabling a high level accuracy of video monitoring.



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Technological trends such as the growing performance of cloud computing is directing the video analytics market. Technological advancements and innovations are eliminating the problems such as false Alerts, difficult system maintenance and high cost. The global market is estimated to worth more than $ 1,200 million by 2018 growing at a CAGR of more than 35% during the period of 2012-18

Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



- Cameras

- Connectivity techniques

- Sensors

- Image Compression techniques



Based on Applications



- Government and private security

- Education

- Retail

- Transportation

- Banks and financial institutes

- Gaming industries and Casinos.



The research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



This report includes comprehensive analysis of



- Current trends in market

- Industry growth drivers

- Factors affecting market growth

- Market structure

- Industry projections for upcoming years



This report also includes detailed analysis of technological improvements in the field, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. The report provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Adt Security Services Inc, Agent Video Intelligence, Arecont Visionllc , Axis Communications Ab , And Basler Ag , Bikal Uk , Bosch Security, Canon, Inc. ,and others.



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