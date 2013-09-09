Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Video CDN Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Video Content Delivery Network (CDN) market to grow at a CAGR of 40.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased streaming of video data. The Global Video CDN market has also been witnessing the development of content delivery clouds. However, the high cost of video CDNs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Video Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video CDN market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

The key vendors dominating this space include Akamai Technologies Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., Level 3 Communications Inc., and Limelight Networks Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Edgecast Networks Inc., Mirror Image Internet Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., and Internap Network Services Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Akamai Technologies Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., Level 3 Communications Inc., and Limelight Networks Inc.; Edgecast Networks Inc., Mirror Image Internet Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., and Internap Network Services Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141113/global-video-cdn-market-2012-2016.html