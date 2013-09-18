Global Video CDN Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Global Video Content Delivery Network (CDN) market to grow at a CAGR of 40.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased streaming of video data. The Global Video CDN market has also been witnessing the development of content delivery clouds. However, the high cost of video CDNs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Video Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video CDN market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



The key vendors dominating this space include Akamai Technologies Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., Level 3 Communications Inc., and Limelight Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Edgecast Networks Inc., Mirror Image Internet Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., and Internap Network Services Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Related Reports -

Global Content Delivery Network Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-content-delivery-network-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Content Delivery Network market to grow at a CAGR of 15.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the uninterrupted availability of content facilitated by content delivery networks. The Global Content Delivery Network market has also been witnessing increasing development of cloud-based content delivery networks. However, high initial cost of content delivery network solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Content Delivery Network Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Content Delivery Networks (CDN): Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook - http://www.researchmoz.us/content-delivery-networks-cdn-analysis-of-key-vendors-state-of-the-market-and-outlook-2012-2016-report.html



Content Delivery Networks (CDN) provide solutions for efficiently and effectively managing content of all types. Solutions include core services such as aggregation, management, and distribution of content as well as a variety of value-added functionality. The market need for CDN solutions correlates directly with the explosion of broadband networks, smart mobile phones, and related applications, services and content. In particular, the convergence of cellular networks supported by 4G/LTE broadband wireless, and Cloud-based applications, facilitates the need for more intelligent content solutions. This research evaluates the current state of the market for content, CDN providers, and solutions.



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