Global Video Game Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Global Video Game market to grow at a CAGR of 7.27 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing acceptance of video games in emerging countries. The Global Video Game market has also been witnessing the increase in the development of video games based on popular characters and movies. However, the increasing piracy of video games could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Video Game Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video Game market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Activation Blizzard Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Electronic Art Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Konami Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.
Research portfolio in the Telecom series includes reports on the GPS Market, eCommerce Market, Mobile Application Market, M2M Market, VoIP Market, LBS Market, NFC Market, IPTV Market, Set Top Box Market, Unified Communications Market, Mobile Enterprise Market, Mobile Commerce Market, GPS Navigation Market, Telepresence Market, Femtocell Market, Telecom Software Market, LTE Infrastructure Market, Digital Map Market
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91837/global-video-game-market-2011-2015.html