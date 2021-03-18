Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Video on Demand Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The drastic shift of users towards online streaming from television as it allows users to view the content according to their ease and growth in the mobile computing devices is the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global video on demand market size. Moreover, the strong penetration of improved speed internet connectivity in the emerging countries, followed by the strong adoption of smartphones and tablets, will further surge the growth of the video on demand (VOD) market share in terms of revenue. The video on demand provides exceptional benefits, including the capability to permit the time-shifting view, enhanced scalability, and reach the viewers on different devices while providing an improved experience. According to the video on demand market analysis, the development of subscription video on demand model made by the merger between the film studios and local producers across various regions, along with the numerous technological advancements in the video on demand market, including the introduction of artificial intelligence and analytics for identifying the choice and reaction of the viewers will open new doors for the growth of the market. As per the video on demand market research, the need for high bandwidth, the high cost regarding the creation of video on demand content, and the lack of offline availability feature will hinder the growth of the market.



Video on Demand Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Google LLC

- Netflix

- Apple

- Amazon

- Youtube

- Hulu

- Cisco

- HBO

- Indieflix

- Vudu



Component Segment Drivers



Based on the component, the solutions is projected to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the strong adoption of internet protocol television among the viewers owing to the capability to allow the subscription to the videos, followed by the feature to watch TV while surfing the internet and other reliable and safe features.



Monetization Model Segment Drivers



Based on the monetization model, the subscription-based is predicted to rise at a higher CAGR in the coming years due to the rising utilization of this monetization model as it allows the setup of various options to the users regarding the pricing of their content. The availability of several video content for entertainment, including movies, drama series, among others, is raising the preference of such monetization model among the users.



Video on Demand Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Component:



- Services

- Solutions



o Over-The-Top Services



o Pay-TV

? Cable TV

? Direct to Home

o Internet Protocol Television



Segmentation by Market by Monetization:



- Subscription-Based

- Transaction-Based

- Advertising-Based

- Others



Segmentation by Industry Vertical:



- Travel & Hospitality

- Media, Entertainment & Gaming

- Education

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research

GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.