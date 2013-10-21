Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Video Server Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Video Server market to grow at a CAGR of 11.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for HD video content. The Global Video Server market has also been witnessing the advances in server technologies. However, the lack of broadband infrastructure in certain regions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Video Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ARRIS Group Inc., Concurrent Computers Corp., Harmonic Inc., Harris Corp., and SeaChange International Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Edgeware, Espial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grass Valley USA LLC, Motorola Mobility Inc., Panasas Inc., RGB Networks, and Thomson Video Networks.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analystâ€™s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ARRIS Group Inc., Concurrent Computers Corp., Harmonic Inc., Harris Corp., and SeaChange International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Edgeware, Espial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grass Valley USA LLC, Motorola Mobility Inc., Panasas Inc., RGB Networks, and Thomson Video Networks.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144627/global-video-server-market-2012-2016.html



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