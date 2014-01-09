Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.43 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for HD programming and on-demand content. The Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment market has also been witnessing the growing inclination toward multi-screen services. However, the competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, ARRIS Enterprise Inc., Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson A.B., Harmonic Inc., Microsoft Corp., SeaChange International Inc., and ZTE Corp.



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Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alticast Solutions, Anevia, Ateme, Azuki Systems Inc., Edgeware AB, Elemental Technologies, Envivio Inc., Imagine Communications, Minerva Networks, Seawell Networks Inc., Thomson Video Networks, UTStarcom Inc., and Verimatrix Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Video content delivery on the internet is all about content and infrastructure. Infrastructure is needed to manage end point devices. Content is almost an afterthought once the infrastructure is in place. The vision of video content delivery is to change fundamentally the way media is accessed and consumed. User generated content represents a move away from entirely professional content to some content captured on the fly.



As better video tools become more widely available, the quality of the user generated content and the professional video begins to converge. There has often been little or no charge for uploading user-generated content. As a result, data centers are replete with exabytes of user-generated content that, in addition to creating a corporate asset, may also contain data that can be regarded as a liability.



Enterprise Streaming Media Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017



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Enterprise streaming media markets at $336.1 million in 2010 are anticipated to reach $1.1 billion by 2017. Growth is the result of the improved visualization brought by video.



Enterprise use of streaming media is for training, marketing, partner communication, departmental communication, and live streaming of events. Collaboration depends on media exchange. Every industry uses media. The studios and the broadcasters use streaming media exclusively. Streaming media files are current, they are short or they are massive. They may be somewhere in between.



It is an ongoing challenge for many enterprise organizations to maximize the expertise of scarce subject matter experts. Recent increases in outsourcing make this challenge more significant. These subject matter experts need to be able to communicate complex thoughts visually. Travel for in-face meetings reduces productivity, is costly, and can cause significant delays and missed deadlines.



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