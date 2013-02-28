Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Video Surveillance as a Service market to grow at a CAGR of 28.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for video surveillance. The Global Video Surveillance as a Service market has also been witnessing a growth because of the need for various companies to focus on their core activities rather than worry about the security requirements of their respective companies. However, the initial high cost of infrastructure required in this market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North American, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video Surveillance-as-a-Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Axis Communications AB., DvTel Inc., Moonblink Communications, and Salient Systems Corp.



