Global Video Surveillance Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Video Surveillance market to grow at a CAGR of 14.33 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing security concerns. The Global Video Surveillance market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of high-quality images. However, the lack of standardization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Video Surveillance Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video Surveillance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., and Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Arecont Vision LLC, Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., H3C Technologies Co. Ltd, March Networks Corp., Milestone Systems A/S, Mobotix AG, NICE Systems Inc., Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric S.A., and Sony Electronics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the IT Security series includes reports on IT Risk, Authentication, Verification, Risk Management, Network Security, Web Security, Biometrics, Security Software, Mobile Security, Data Security, IT Security Management, Cloud Security, Incident Management, Firewall Security, Information Security Management, Vulnerability Assessment, Hardware Security, Data Loss Prevention, Deep Packet Inspection



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91652/global-video-surveillance-market-2011-2015.html