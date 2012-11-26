Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 14.77 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for highly secure remote access interfaces. The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market has also been witnessing growing demand for cloud-based VDI. However, the need for upgrade of enterprise networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc. The other vendors listed in the report are Oracle Corp., Desktone Inc., and RedHat Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
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