Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 9.04 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for remote access interfaces. The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. However, the need for huge capital investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and VMware Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Desktone Inc., MokaFive, Quest Software Inc., RedHat Inc., and Unidesk Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMware Inc., Desktone Inc., MokaFive, Quest Software Inc., RedHat Inc., and Unidesk Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147613/global-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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