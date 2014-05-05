Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Virtual Event Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Virtual Events

Virtual events are online exhibitions or marketplaces, which includes breakout sessions, video conferencing, web conferencing, collaboration tools, and communication and social networking. These virtual events offer information opportunities for attendees and respondents. These events are used in various sectors such as Healthcare, Education, Finance and Banking, and Hospitality. Virtual events can be enabled on desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. They are utilized to launch new offerings, to provide extra information to people, and to get new vendors.

Analysts forecast the Global Virtual Event market will grow at a CAGR of 21.55 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Virtual Event market can be divided into four segments: Collaboration Software, Unified Communication and Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, and Social Networking.

Global Virtual Event Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Virtual Event market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Aastra Technologies Ltd.

Adobe Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Atlassain Pty Ltd.

blueKiwi Software Inc.

BroadSoft Inc.

Communispace Corp.

IGLOO Software Inc.

Interactive Intelligence Inc.

Jive Software Inc.

Liferay Inc.

Lithium Technologies Inc.

Mitel Networks

NEC Corp.

Saba Software Inc.

SAP AG

Siemens Enterprise Network

Socialtext Inc.

SuccessFactors Inc.

Telligent System Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Traction Software Inc.

Yammer Inc.



Market Driver

Convergence of Information in the Global Scenario.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Leakage of Confidential Information.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Emergence of Hybrid Events.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent SA, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., ,IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Aastra Technologies Ltd., Adobe Systems Inc., AT&T Inc., Atlassain Pty Ltd., blueKiwi Software Inc., BroadSoft Inc., Communispace Corp., IGLOO Software Inc., ,Interactive Intelligence Inc., Jive Software Inc., Liferay Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., ,Mitel Networks , NEC Corp., Saba Software Inc., SAP AG, Siemens Enterprise Network, Socialtext Inc., ,SuccessFactors Inc., Telligent System Inc., Toshiba Corp., Traction Software Inc., Yammer Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153535/global-virtual-event-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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