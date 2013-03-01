Global Virtual Goods Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Virtual Goods market to grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the adoption of tablets and smartphones. The Global Virtual Goods market has also been witnessing market consolidation. However, the difficult financial environment and the fall in consumer spending could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Virtual Goods Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Virtual Goods market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Facebook Inc., Gree Inc., Mixi Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are hi5 Networks Inc., Bebo Inc., Myspace LLC, Tagged Inc., Sonico.com Inc., NHN Japan Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Zynga Inc., Kabam Inc., and DeNA Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



