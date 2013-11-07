Global Vitamin D Testing Market Growth, Trends and Size 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Vitamin D Testing Market growth ,size and trends 2014 - 2018



Global Vitamin D Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 32.36 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging and chronically ill populations worldwide. The Global Vitamin D Testing Market has also been witnessing the increase in product approvals. However, the stringent regulatory requirements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Vitamin D Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc, Roche Holding AG, and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are DIAsource ImmunoAssays S.A., Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Qualigen Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Tosoh Bioscience Inc.



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