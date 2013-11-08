Global Vitamin D Testing Market Is Expected to Reach at CAGR of 32.36% in 2016: 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Vitamin D Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 32.36 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging and chronically ill populations worldwide. The Global Vitamin D Testing Market has also been witnessing the increase in product approvals. However, the stringent regulatory requirements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Vitamin D Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc, Roche Holding AG, and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are DIAsource ImmunoAssays S.A., Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Qualigen Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Tosoh Bioscience Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016/2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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