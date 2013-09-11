Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Voice over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Global Voice over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) Market 2012-2016

Voice over Mobile Broadband, or VoMBB, has been recently gaining traction in the Global Telecom industry and is unanimously expected to generate huge revenue for telecom network operators in the coming years. Conceptually, VoMBB is about encompassing carrier-grade voice calls over LTE, Wi-Fi and HSPA/HSPA+ networks.



While Wi-Fi is a nifty feature of the network that offloads voice and data traffic of indoor users, its prominence will reduce with the increased adoption of VoHSPA and VoLTE. VoHSPA and VoLTE are expected to gain ground as they will enable high spectrum efficiency, reduce cost per subscriber, and provide richer voice and therefore, will dramatically alter the operations of telecom operators. Given the increasing demand for bandwidth capacity, refarming legacy network spectrum will be one of the trends that will be emerging in the market. However, delay in setting-up LTE ecosystems could hinder the growth of this market.

TechNavios report, the Global Voice over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It provides in-depth information about the VoMBB industry, including its market size, incumbent and prospective player information, and trends and tendencies that will affect the market during the period 2012-2016.



The telecom operators mentioned in the report include A-1 Telecom Inc., AT&T Inc., Axis Telecom Inc., Bell Mobility Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bouygues Telecom, Celcom Axiata Berhad, Cellular South Inc., Chess Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., CSL Ltd., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Clearwire Corp., Cosmote Mobile Telecommunications SA, CSL Ltd., DNA Oy, Deutsche Telekom AG, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC, Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat), E-Plus Mobilfunk GmbH & Co. KG, EE Ltd., Etihad Etisalat Co.(Mobily), MobiNil Telecommunication S.A.E., Hutchison 3G, KT Corp., Kcell, KPN B.V. , KT Corp., Magyar Telecom B.V., Megafon S.A., Mobitel, MetroPCS Inc., Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Netcom, NTT DoCoMo Inc., Mobistar S.A., M-Tel, Vodafone Group plc, VIPnet d.o.o, VIP Mobile d.o.o., Smart Communications Inc., Saudi Telecom Co., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Si.mobil d.d., SFR SA, Swisscom AG, StarHub Ltd., Qatar Telecom Q.S.C, Rogers Communications Inc., P4 Sp. z o.o., Partner Communications Co Ltd., Orange S.A., Telefnica Europe plc, LG Uplus Corp., Megafon OJSC, Orange S.A., StarHub Ltd., Vodafone Group plc, SaskTel International Consulting Inc., Sprint Nextel Corp., Tele2 AB, Telekom Slovenije D.D., TeliaSonera AB, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG, Telecomunicaoes Moveis Nacionais S.A., Telecom Italia Mobile S.p.A., Teliasonera AB , Telus Corp., Telstra Corp Ltd., Telenor ASA, Telekom Austria AG, TDC A/S, Tata DoCoMo Ltd., Total Access Communication Public Company Ltd. (DTAC), United States Cellular Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wind Mobile.

The report also includes the following compatible user device vendors in the market: Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AETA Audio Systems, Alcatel-TCL, Research in Motion Ltd., Glensound Electronics Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Motorola Mobility LLC, Nokia Corp., Samsung Group, Sony Corp., TechFaith Wireless Inc., and ZTE Corp.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is VoMBB?

What would be the size of VoMBB subscriber base in 2016 and what will be its growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key operators in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key operators?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key operators?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Celgene Corp., Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Verastem Inc.



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