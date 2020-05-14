Global Voice Technology in Healthcare Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Technology/trends Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Voice Technology in Healthcare Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global voice technology in healthcare market size was valued at US$ 1,775.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% from 2020 to 2028. In the current scenario, the area voice technology is significantly evolving is the healthcare industry. With leading-edge artificial intelligence up-gradation, voice technology has risen out to be the healthcare loyalists of the future. The voice user interface is the perfect grouping of technology with knowledge by booking appointments, handling follows up calls, and also in disease diagnosis. The voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have unbolted up numerous opportunities that might be filled with the healthcare industries. About 30% of online browsing is done via voice searches, and the usage of the voice-assistant application for various purposes in healthcare is growing at an extraordinary rate. The growing support for using voice technology in healthcare, rising investment by key players operating in the market are some of the factor expected to generate immense opportunity for the growth of the market in the coming years.



Global voice technology in healthcare market reports cover prominent players such as Ava, Aural Analytics, Inc., CardioCube, CAREANGEL, Cogito Corporation, Cognoa, conversation health, Canary Speech, LLC, HEALTHYMIZE, Corti, NeuroLex Laboratories, Inc, Orbita, Inc., Pillo, Inc., PeakProfiling, ResApp Health, Sensely, Inc., Sonde Health, Inc., MDOps Corporation, Memory Lane, Kencor Health, Intuition Robotics, Winterlight Labs, Vocalis Health, VocaliD, Inc., Voiceitt, Kiroku Ltd., Saykara Inc., Sopris Health, and Zealth, Inc.



Market Segments

- Global Voice Technology in Healthcare Market by Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Aging/Lifestyle Communication

- Patient-Provider Communication

- Physician Notes

- Speech & Hearing Difficulty

- Development Platforms

- Vocal Biomarkers

- Patient Engagement

- Global Voice Technology in Healthcare Market Based on End-user Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Physicians

- Patients

- Others (Institutes, etc.)

- Global Voice Technology in Healthcare Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada

- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



