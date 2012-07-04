Global VoIP Service Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Global VoIP Services market in the Telecommunication industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is low cost of communication services. The Global VoIP Services market in the Telecommunication industry has also been witnessing the increasing use of session initiation protocol for VoIP services. However, perceived deployment and usability complexity could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global VoIP Services Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global VoIP Services market industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Comcast Corp., France Telecom SA., and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: AT and T Inc., BT Group plc., Fringland Ltd., Jajah Inc., Nimbuzz BV., Skype Inc., Truphone Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., and Vyke Communications plc.



