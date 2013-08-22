Global VoLTE MarketÂ 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global VoLTE Market2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) market to grow at a CAGR of 300.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for data services along with the sustained use of voice services. The Global VoLTE market has also been witnessing operators regaining control of the Voice Services market. However, the delay in establishing LTE ecosystems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global VoLTE Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global VoLTE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include the communication service providers LG Uplus Corp., MetroPCS, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., and StarHub Ltd., and the VoLTE infrastructure providers including Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



LG Uplus Corp., MetroPCS, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., StarHub Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140238/global-volte-market2012-2016.html