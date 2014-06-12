Global Vue Announces New Website Launch

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Global Vue, a UK installer of security cameras, recording systems, and other surveillance products, has announced the launch of its new website. Visitors are presented with a list of applications on the homepage. The company details the retail, hotel, school, restaurant, and residential use of its security products, and specific information on IP Camera Solutions can be seen here - http://globalvue.co.uk/ip-camera-solutions/



On each tab, users can click to read more about how the company’s systems are applied in the given facility. A case study is available for each as well. In addition, the types of products offered are explained in detail, Click on the links atop the page for details on specific models and the technology behind products such as analogue cameras, for further details click here - http://globalvue.co.uk/analogue-cameras/



Visitors can also read more about Global Vue’s high definition serial digital interface solution. Its IP cameras and remote monitoring systems are presented as well. All the while, visitors never lose sight of the types of buildings each product can be installed in. Global Vue also specialize in restaurant surveillance equipment, with full details shown here - http://globalvue.co.uk/restaurants/



A searchable blog is also integrated, so visitors can read up on the latest news and information. Current posts cover the website launch and explain the features and capabilities in more detail.



About Global Vue – Company Details

To learn more about the company and its product line, visit the Global Vue website at http://globalvue.co.uk/about-us/



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Globalvue

8 Suttons Business Park,

Reading,

Berkshire,

RG6 1AZ, UK