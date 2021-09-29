Global Wafer Mounting Machine Market Size Was Valued USD 96.57 Million in 2020, Growth Expand to 8 % CAGR by 2027

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- The global wafer mounters market is dominated by few players from Japan, especially in the full-automatic and semi-automatic wafer mounters segment. In this segment, the key players include Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System, and Takatori Corporation.



In the manual wafer mounters, the market competition is intense, key players are in Japan, South Korea, USA, Europe, and China. Key players include NPMT (NDS), Technovision, Dynatech Co.,Ltd, Ultron Systems Inc, Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, AE Advanced Engineering, Powatec, and Jiangsu Jcxj, etc.



The global wafer mounters market was valued at US$ 96.57 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 178.68 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.



In future, the full-automatic wafer mounters will grow rapidly, driven by the 300mm wafer capacity. And the manual wafer mounter will still play an important role in the semiconductor market, especially in China and Southeast Asia market.



Segment by Type



- Fully Automatic Wafer Mounters

- Semi-automatic Wafer Mounters

- Manual Wafer Mounters



Segment by Application



- 6- & 8-Inch Wafer

- 12 Inch Wafer



Please by full report or request sample report @- https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3547538/global-wafer-mounting-machine-market